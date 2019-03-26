Surveyor held for accepting bribe

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A government surveyor attached to Sulur tahsildar office was held Tuesday, while accepting Rs.24,000 as bribe to show official favour.

Based on a complaint by Baladandayuthapani that the surveyor was demanding money with regard to his land, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) wing of police laid a trap to nab the official, police said.

As the complainant was handing over Rs.24,000 marked currency, the DVAC officials caught the surveyor, Venkatachalam red handed. Further investigations are on, they said.