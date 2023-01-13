Symbolic lamp lighting ceremony ushers in aspiring nurses

Covai Post Network

The Lamp Lighting Ceremony for the 29th Batch of B.Sc Nursing students of PSG College of Nursing was held on 13th January 2023 at PSG IMS&R Auditorium. The students of our Institution are starting their new beginning in their career through Lighting of Lamps. It is a symbolic act of the light that shines within their hearts for kindness, compassion and caring which desires to bring patients’ Health to Wealth. On this auspicious occasion Novice Nightingales adorn their uniform for the first time and formally enter into the Nursing Profession.

Dr. A. Jayasudha, Principal, PSG College of Nursing presided over the ceremony and welcomed the gathering. She congratulated the students for taking up Nursing as their profession. She also highlighted that they are the first batch whose curriculum is designed on Competency Based Education – Credit Based Semester system. This course is a complete package of training students in all fields of Nursing including Forensic Nursing. Apart from the theoretical concepts, the course equips them with the essential skills, elective and mandatory modules. She emphasized that this education system will mould them as highly skilled Nurses from Novice Nurses to Nurse Leaders.

Prof. Dr. Sonia Das, Principal, KG College of Nursing, Dr. A. Jayasudha, Principal, PSG College of Nursing, Mrs. Vinothan Umarani, Nurse Manager, National Kidney Foundation, Singapore, Dr. Anuradha. M. D., Nursing Superintendent, PSG Hospitals and Mrs. Sofiya Princess Hema, HOD, Fundamentals of Nursing, PSG College of Nursing lit the Lamp and passed over to Ms.Severine Vuilleumier Varisco Faculty of La Source University, Switzerland, Faculty, PSG College of Nursing and Deputy Nursing Superintendents, PSG Hospitals who passed it to 100 students of I year B.Sc Nursing. Followed by, Dr. Anuradha. M.D, Nursing Superintendent, PSG Hospitals lead the students in taking Nurses Pledge.

The Chief Guest for the ceremony Prof. Dr. Sonia Das, Principal, KG College of Nursing, Coimbatore congratulated the students for being admitted in one of the most prestigious Institution in the world which is equipped with best Multi speciality Hospital and highlighted the significance of Lamp Lighting Ceremony. She signified the importance of 5I’s Invoke, Intelligent, Instrumental, Independent, Be Indian to be followed in our day today life. She wished the students very best for their academics and nursing career. Let this beginning that they make today always inspire them to cherish and uphold the values and traditions of the Nursing Profession.

Mrs. Vinothan Umarani, Nurse Manager, National Kidney Foundation, Singapore addressed as Guest of Honor and notified the dignified work of Florence Nightingale “Founder of Modern Nursing”. She motivated the students to be Honest, Confident, Optimistic and exhibit Tender Loving Care(TLC). She also mentioned need of Nurses to face Global Health Issues. Finally she congratulated the blooming nurses and their parents for choosing the right profession in the most Pioneer Institution.

Mrs. Sofiya Princess Hema, HOD, Fundamentals of Nursing, PSG College of Nursing proposed vote of thanks and the event came to an end with the National Anthem.