TACO BELL® INDIA BRINGS THREE LAYERS OF AWESOMENESS WITH THE LAUNCH OF CHEESY G TACO

Coimbatore : Taco Bell, the world's leading Mexican-inspired restaurant brand, has introduced Cheesy G Taco – a delicious new addition to its existing diverse menu. The new Cheesy G Taco is a craveable combination of soft, cheesy and crunchy in one wholesome offering an overload of textures and flavors. The warm, soft flatbread, layered with nacho cheese is wrapped around a crunchy taco that is filled with seasoned stuffing, zesty ranch sauce and crispy lettuce. The Cheesy G Taco is available with Unlimited Pepsi at all Taco Bell restaurants across India at an introductory price of Rs. 99 for the vegetarian variant and Rs. 119 for the non-vegetarian variant. Engaging consumers with the exciting new launch is a digital campaign, amplifying the “Three Layers Awesomeness” in the Cheesy G Taco. This indulgent and decadent offering has been brought to life in the brand’s latest digital film, released on its social media platforms. Talking about the new launch, Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “Taco Bell, India, constantly strives to offer our consumers the best, innovative, and craveable value-offerings. The Cheesy G Taco is the ultimate combination of soft, cheesy, and crunchy layers making it a unique experience for all food lovers. We are excited to be launching this product and are certain that anyone who tries the Cheesy G Taco will fall in love with it.”For year-end celebrations, get your hands on the scrumptious Cheesy G Taco, which is available for a limited-time, December 2022 – February 2023, across all Taco Bell restaurants in India, and take-away. Visit your nearest Taco Bell restaurant to dive into a delightfully soft, crunchy and oh so cheesy experience!