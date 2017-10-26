TAHDCO Salem manager arrested for taking bribe of Rs 2,000

Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption(DVAC) today arrested Salem District manager of TAHDCO, while accepting money to show some official favour.

Mathiyazhakan, Athur town secretary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, had approached the TAHDCO manager Karunanidhi in his office at Sheelanaickenpatti in Salem two months for free electricity connection for his borewell.

As Karunanidhi demanded Rs.2,000 for passing the order, Mathiyazhakan,after waiting for long, lodged a complaint with DVAC, who laid a trap and asked him to pay the money.

The sleuths caught Karunanidhi red handed, while accepting the tainted notes from Mathiyazhakan and arrested him. The official, a resident of Chenglepet, was due to retire next year.