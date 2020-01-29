Tata Tea Chakra bags record for making most number of kolams in one location

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tata Tea Chakra Gold, a flagship brand from the house of TATA Global Beverages, Wednesday entered Asia Book of Record for making most number of unique Kolams (rangoli) in a single location at Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women,here.

Over 1,000 plus women and college students came together for Kolam Kondattam (Celebrations) to form 500 dotted and unique kolams, in white. powder in one hour.

The activity is an extension of ‘Celebrating Tamizh Way of Life’ campaign.

“En Vazhi Tamizh Vazhi” (My Way Tamil way) and Tata Tea Chakra Gold became the first entrant under this respective title, the company Brand Manager, Madnukar Subramanian told reporters.

Kolam is a daily chore and forms an important ritualistic art form for Tamil Hindu women. Each day before dawn, millions of women in the town, villages and the cities of Tamil Nadu draw kolam on the thresholds and floors of houses, temples and businesses. In Tamil culture, the threshold is of great significance as the meeting point of the internal and the external and kolam is one of the many manifestations of that significance.

With this Asia Book of Records activity, the brand attempted to highlight the richness of state’s art and culture, take this art form on a larger platform and together, celebrate the Tamil way of Life”, he said.