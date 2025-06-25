Tata Technologies and Amazon Web Services collaborate to launch the 3rd edition of InnoVent hackathon for engineering students in India, shaping the future of Smart Mobility

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, today announced the launch of the 3rd edition of its flagship engineering innovation hackathon, InnoVent, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Building on the success of previous editions, InnoVent 2026 offers engineering students across India an inspiring platform to develop pioneering solutions that address real-world challenges across the mobility value chain. This year’s theme – Innovating the future of Smart Mobility invites engineering students across India to harness advanced technologies such as AI, Generative AI, Agentic AI, IoT, Embedded Software, Cloud Computing, Digital Twins and AR/VR to develop impactful solutions addressing the most pressing challenges in the mobility sector. The project submissions for the hackathon could cover all key aspects of mobility including software-defined vehicles, AI-powered embedded intelligence, autonomous AI agents for mobility systems, Agentic AI based vehicle decision frameworks, sustainable mobility, intelligent manufacturing systems, connected and secure communications, and immersive driving experiences.

The hackathon is open to 3rd and 4th year engineering students across India and encourages inclusive participation, inviting entries from women engineers and differently abled team members. The evaluation process will consist of three stages: initial reviews, virtual Proof of Concept (PoC) presentations, and final demonstrations. Tata Technologies will empower the top project team/s with the innovation tools and technologies needed to develop scalable innovations. The Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from Tata Technologies will mentor and guide the top-performing project team/s to scale their projects, while AWS will offer top team/s exclusive access to AWS cloud technologies and facilitate hands-on workshops, to upskill the top teams on how to leverage the platform and develop innovative solutions. Projects will be assessed based on diversity, novelty, feasibility, and impact with a special focus on physical prototypes. Special emphasis will also be placed on projects that showcase the capabilities of agentic systems in real-time decision making, adaptive learning, and collaborative task execution within mobility environment.

Top-performing teams stand a chance to win cumulative cash prizes worth INR 4.5 Lakhs, paid internship opportunities at Tata Technologies, and special recognition awards for the most creative projects and innovative physical prototypes. More details of the InnoVent program are available at https://www.tatatechnologies.com/innovent/ and the last date for project submission is 30th July 2025.

Commenting on the launch of the 3rd edition of Tata Technologies InnoVent, Warren Harris, MD and CEO of Tata Technologies, stated, “Tata Technologies InnoVent underscores our continued commitment to engineering a brighter, smarter, and sustainable future. Through this collaboration with AWS, we are fostering an ecosystem where young engineers can innovate for smarter, cleaner, and more connected mobility. I am looking forward to the extraordinary ideas that this year’s edition will bring to life.”