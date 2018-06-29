  • Download mobile app

30 Jun 2018, Edition - 1082, Saturday

Coimbatore

Tata Trusts develops portable MRI Scan for cancer

Covai Post Network

June 29, 2018

COIMBATORE: Tata Trusts has developed a portable MRI Scan for cancer, which will be affordable and reachable to common man, a top official said on Friday.

The task was entrusted to an incubatee in Whitefield in Bengaluru, keeping in mind four objectives of affordability, cost of use, increased efficiency and also portability considering the bigger scanner available at present, Tata Trusts Chief Operating Officer Dr. Harish Krishnaswamy said here.

Speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College at Vattamalaialayam here, Harish said that the clinical tests of the scanner, which is easy
to carry, were already done and once ready, it would be a revolution in the medical field.

“It is faster, energy efficient and light weight,” he said. Harish exhorted the students to start looking at different approaches to face challenges and contribute to social change in the country.

A silver jubilee logo, which was created by the faculty and animated by students was released by college Managing Trustee R. Vijayakumar.

