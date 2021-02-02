Tea Board’s focus on subsidy schemes

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: The focus of the Tea Board on the implementation of subsidy schemes,is on the rise.

Stating this at Coonoor on Tuesday,the Executive Director,Tea Board (South) Dr.M.Balaji said that the Tea Board’s office in Coonoor has been providing various subsidies to the tea growers to enhance production, productivity and quality of made tea. The Tea Board also encourages the production of Orthodox teas to ensure remunerative price to growers for quality tea production and to help them to fetch higher price in the market.

Educational Stipend and Nehru Award are being provided to the wards of the plantation workers. Financial assistance to disabled persons who are working in plantations towards cancer, heart and kidney treatment is also being provided. The Small Tea Grower’s Self Help Groups to upgrade their common facility centre and to ensure collective participation towards improving the overall quality of made tea financial support is being extended to them.

During the first, second and third tranche ie. April 2020 to December 2020, the Tea Board,Coonoor had disbursed a total amount of Rs. 13.88 Cr. covering 1112 beneficiaries under various plan schemes.

In the fourth tranche the Tea Board Coonoor has now disbursed an amount of Rs. 6.04 Cr covering 103 beneficiaries under the following

schemes. Plantation Development Scheme (Big Grower).



Rs. 63.02 lakhs distributed to 11 beneficiaries for various plantation development activities.



Plantation Development Scheme (Small Grower)

Rs. 2.39 lakhs distributed to 15 beneficiaries for various plantation development activities.

Incentive for Orthodox Tea Production

: Rs.533.79 lakhs distributed to 45 beneficiaries.

Scheduled Caste Sub Plan Scheme: Rs.4.96 lakhs distributed to 32 beneficiaries. During the current financial year a total amount of Rs.19.92 Cr has been disbursed to 1215 beneficiaries.

The subsidy amount has been directly remitted to the respective beneficiary’s bank account and SMS has also been sent to the concerned

person.