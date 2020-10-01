Tea price for October will be Rs.30.03/kg,says Tea Board

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: The Tea Board has announced that as per Section 30A of the Tea Marketing Control Order 2015,the average green leaf price in the Nilgiris for the month of October 2020 will be Rs.30.03 based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from Bought Leaf Tea Factories during September 2020.

In a statement issued at Coonoor on Thursday, Mr.M.Balaji,Executive Director,Tea Board (South) has said that all the Bought Leaf Tea Factories in the Nilgiris district have been instructed to adhere to the average green leaf price while buying green leaf from the growers.

All the field officials of the Tea Board, South India, (development officers, factory advisory officers and Assistant Directors of Tea

Development) have been instructed to ensure that no BLF in their jurisdiction pays lower than the fixed rate for October 2020.