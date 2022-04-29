TECNO launches Phantom X in India, the flagship smartphone boasts of segment-first Curved AMOLED display

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: TECNO Mobile – the global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India –launched its bold and extraordinary flagship smartphone Phantom X in Indian market. The newly-launched smartphone boasts of segment-first Curved AMOLED display at a disruptive price of INR. 25,999/-.

Phantom X is equipped with an impressive 108MP Ultra HD Mode set up with a 50MP+13MP+8MP laser-focused rear camera, enabling a more precise and distinct photography experience even in low light conditions supported by 1/1.3-inch ultra large sensor. A dual 48MP+8MP front camera allows selfie lovers to capture sharp and clear photos. The advanced camera features are coupled with industry-leading professional modes that deter pixel distortion while clicking portraits, making them seem natural and untouched. Powered by 13GB RAM, the phone has Ultra-fast LPDDR4x 8GB that can be further expanded by 5GB using memory fusion technology providing super-fast speed. As a contemporary product line Phantom caters to the higher segment and further strengthens the pre-existing segment portfolio of TECNO Mobile.

Sharing details about the newly launched Phantom X, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, “As a brand targeted at the youth, TECNO offers technologically-advanced devices along with awesome designs and novel specifications. Keeping our youthful cohorts in mind, the Phantom X has been introduced in the Indian market. This smartphone is the result of sustained tech innovations. Backed by our mantra ‘Stop At Nothing’, the Company has always provided consumers with premium technology at highly-competitive price points. Our erstwhile focus was on addressing the mid-segment smartphone, where we received a positive response from consumers. Now, with the launch of this new product line, we aim to grow our community further within the premium segment with the Company’s distinctive products.”

Phantom X is crafted for zillennials who are keen to own a smartphone that has aesthetically appealing designs with top-notch technology, supreme user experience and optimum security. Phantom X is supported by Helio G95 Processor, which is a superior ARM SoC for smartphones. Besides, the phone is sustained with the flagship Heat pipe cooling solution with a 4700mAh powerful battery and 33W Flash adaptor. Furthermore, the smartphone was recently awarded the globally renowned iF Design Award 2022, also known as the ‘Oscar of product design’. A 132-member jury assessed almost 11,000 entries from 57 countries to choose the most outstanding design.

Priced at INR. 25,999/-, the sale for feature-rich smartphone Phantom X will begin on 04 May 2022. On each purchase of Phantom X, the customer will receive a complimentary Bluetooth Speaker worth INR. 2,999/- along with a one-time screen replacement.

Key USPs of TECNO Phantom X:

· Ultra-Flagship Curved AMOLED display with 90Hz Refresh Rate

Phantom X comes with a golden grip with 36.5° of optimal rounding on the sides of the phone for ultimate in-hand comfort. With a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED display, 91% screen to body ratio, and 90Hz Refresh rate. The presence of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides of the smartphone upgrades its drop performance and also improves scratch resistance.

· Remarkable 108MP Ultra HD Mode set up with 50MP+13MP+8MP rear camera

Phantom X surprises you with a 108MP Ultra HD mode that clicks amazingly clear photos. It also has a 13MP 50mm professional portrait lens and dual-core laser focus that bring out the subjects precisely in the snapshots. The Phantom X has triple cameras on the back, comprising a 50MP ultra-night camera with an industry-leading 1/1.3-inch GN1 light sensitivity sensor.

· Sensational Selfies with 48MP+8MP Dual Front Camera

With a 105° wide lens and 48MP main lens for Ultra HD Mode, the users can click sharp selfies. The front camera also enables to shoot 4K Time-lapse, Slow Motion, Professional Portraits with varied themes, and other attractive modes supplemented by Selfie Dual Flashlight.

· 13GB RAM with 256GB ROM for larger data storage and super-fast processing

The new Phantom X will have 8GB LPDDR4x with up to 5GB MemFusion RAM providing super-fast speed. Its 256GB UFS 2.1 flash internal storage enhances the data experience and gives abundant space for your files. The storage capacity further can be increased up to 512GB by a dedicated SD Card slot and 13GB RAM improving the average application launch by 80%.

· Helio G95 Powerful Processor to match with its Ultra Flagship Features and 33W Flash charger for rapid refilling

TECNO Phantom X is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC that gives the best quality speed during video streaming, playing games and downloading multiple applications. The smartphone’s Arm Mali-G76 GPU along with end-to-end Optimization for Smooth Moves & Rapid Sense Response betters the overall device experience. Additionally, the phone has a 4700mAh powerful battery that provides 38 days of ultra-long standby time. It also contains a 33W Flash adaptor inside the box.

· Latest finger security embedded with a curved display by ultra-thin optical sensor and Down the temperature by Heat Pipe Cooling solution

The newest smartphone features the latest in-display fingerprint sensor, which is an optical detector embedded into the display of the phone that unlocks the phone in 0.4 seconds. The fingerprint sensor has anti-oil properties as well for having an easy unlock experience while used with oily fingers. Phantom X also offers the flagship cooling system reducing the core CPU temperature with the help of a wide 1007.5mm² liquid cooling system and super-efficient Heat Dissipation.