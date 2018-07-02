  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1085, Tuesday

Coimbatore

‘Tejas’ ready to embrace coveted wartime role

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: The indigenous fighter aircraft, Tejas, of No.45 Squadron ‘The Flying Daggers’ reached an important milestone when it commenced operations from its home base at Air Force Station Sulur near here.

On deployment to its home base, the Flying Daggers are now ready and eager to embrace their coveted wartime role towards safeguarding national skies.

The Southern Air Command based at Trivandrum was entrusted with the responsibility of integrating the fighter in IAF’s Concept of Operations.

The Command and Air Force Station Sulur have worked relentlessly to ensure seamless migration of the Squadron to its home base in precisely two years.

The No.45 Squadron has been involved in training of aircrew and technicians since its induction on July one 2016 and is now confident of undertaking its operations and maintenance of aircraft from an IAF base directly under an operational Command, an official release said here.

The Squadron in its new base is commanded by Group Captain S. Dhankhar and has handpicked aircrew, engineers, logisticians and ground personnel on its strength.

Air Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command and his wife Asha Bhadauria attended the auspicious inauguration Pooja conducted at Air Force Station, Sulur.

Bhadauria congratulated all personnel of the Squadron and lauded the tremendous efforts put in by the Operations, Maintenance and Administration Branches of AF Station Sulur associated with induction of the Tejas aircraft.

