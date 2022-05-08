Telangana Governor calls youth to involve in social service

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Puducherry and Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan called upon the youngsters to involve themselves in social service activities like creating awareness on drug abuse besides eradicating liquor and to take up afforestation exercise by planting trees thereby protecting the environment.

Inaugurating the three day Rotary Utsav 2022 at Nilambur PSG Convention Centre on Sunday, she said that an international service organisation like Rotary is doing yeomen services to society like conducting pulse polio immunization programme, financial aid to needy for education and for self employment and what not.

Referring to the round shape of Rotary logo, she said that this symbolises the way the Rotary members come around every time to extend a hand to the society at large and added that their timely service during COVID pandemic needs special mention wherein they distributed face masks, hand sanitizers besides oxygen concentrators to government hospitals.

In a step further, she said that the Rotary Foundation constructed around 200 dwellings in neighbouring Kerala is really a great achievement in the annals of rotary movement.Also, the rotary is helping kidney patients with dialysis facility. “Corona has taught us a good lesson on lifestyle change to live hale and hearty by consuming nutritious food items”, she noted.

Underlining the need for a change in the lifestyle, she said that root cause of all diseases is mainly consuming more than one can chew and added that the excess fat in the belly results in many disorders. Research studies has shown that there is chances for cancer in persons with obesity. Better to practice yoga daily to reduce weight and to keep fit sans any disease.

Yoga plays an important role in treating obesity, she said adding that yoga techniques definitely brings in a change both mentally and physically. Hence, spare time either in the morning or evening to practice yoga which will reduce weight. Make it a habit for a healthy and peaceful life, she advised.

LG Equipments MD Dr Jairam Varadaraj was the guest of honour at the event while Rotary International representative Lalit Mohan Gupta, Rotary District 3201 Governor Rajasekar Srinivasan, Rotary International President Shekar Mehta, Director, training PDG A V Pathy besides conference president R S Maruthi and scores of rotary club executives were present at the inaugural.