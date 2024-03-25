The Bajaj Group commits Rs. 5,000 crore over the next five years Towards various CSR initiatives to benefit over 2 crore Indians.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Bajaj Group today committed Rs. 5,000 crore to social impact initiatives over 5 years, with a sharp focus on skill development, under ‘Bajaj Beyond’—the Group’s new identity for all its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and charitable programs. This will benefit over 2 crore of tomorrow’s youth and enable them to take advantage of the employment and entrepreneurial opportunities offered by India’s growing economy. Social responsibility is deeply entwined in the Bajaj Family’s businesses and its philanthropic endeavours through generations. In the last 10 years alone, the Bajaj Group has contributed close to Rs. 4,000 crore towards CSR initiatives largely focused on skilling and education, health, livelihood, water conservation, and several other areas of development. The Bajaj Group’s humanitarian efforts are channeled through several institutions. The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha, and the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, among others, have worked unceasingly to uplift and empower communities. The Group stays firmly committed to co-creating a thriving and inclusive future for all Indians.

The Bajaj Group’s key CSR initiatives:

• The Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) program, launched in 2023, aims to enhance the skills of engineering and diploma graduates in the latest technologies relevant to Industry 4.0. The program has successfully inaugurated its flagship centre in Pune, enrolling 120 students. It is now scaling up with a plan to establish 15 centres across India.

• Bajaj Finserv Ltd’s Certificate Program in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI), works to bridge the skilling gap, by linking industry with academia, enabling young first-generation students from tier 2 & 3 towns to take advantage of employment opportunities in the financial services sector. With a presence in 140 towns, the CPBFI program has trained and benefited over 53,000 fresh graduates across India. Bajaj Finserv has forged a partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and AICTE, under the aegis of the Ministry of Education.

• The Bajaj Water Conservation Project, which empowers communities to manage water resources, was launched in 2015, across 161 villages in the Aurangabad district. Over Rs. 140 crore was dedicated to communities for preventive healthcare, water, and sanitation in the water-scarce regions of Vidharbha.

• Hamaara Sapna, a Jamnalal Bajaj Trust initiative launched in 2012, endeavours to transform the lives of marginalised women residing in Mumbai’s slums through education and entrepreneurship. Regular development activities encompass communication, computer skills, legal and social knowledge, finance management, personality enhancement, health, hygiene, and yoga.

Expressing his views on the initiatives, Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., “Our initiatives have demonstrated the transformative impact of empowering India’s youth. Today, we unveil Bajaj Beyond, continuing our mission to equip future generations with the tools they need for success.”

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, said, “Inspired by our founder, Jamnalal Bajaj, the Bajaj Group has a legacy of working for the ‘common good’ of society and of serving the nation. Skilling has been at the heart of our social impact initiatives and we have seen the positive multiplier effect it has on the well-being of youth and their families. Our Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) prepares youth for employment in the fast expanding financial services sector which is currently seeing a shortage of talent. With Bajaj Beyond, we commit to strengthening India’s skilling ecosystem, especially in the hinterland, enabling greater access to economic prosperity.”