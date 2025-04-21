Covai Post Network

The Coimbatore Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organized a special felicitation ceremony to honour senior women Chartered Accountants who have made significant contributions to the profession. The event recognized women Chartered Accountants with over a decade of experience, including those serving in leadership roles across various organizations and those running their own audit firms.

The event began with a welcome address by CA. R. Satheesh, Chairman of the Coimbatore Branch, who praised the determination, discipline, and professionalism displayed by women in the field of auditing and accountancy.

Her Worship the Mayor of Coimbatore, Mrs. K. Ranganayaki Ramachandran, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the felicitation ceremony. In her keynote address, the Mayor commended the role of women Chartered Accountants in strengthening financial governance and urged them to embrace technology and continuous learning to contribute further to the nation’s economic progress.

CA. G. Ramaswamy, Past President of ICAI and Guest of Honour, elaborated on the exclusive initiatives and opportunities extended by ICAI to empower women members. He proudly stated that ICAI currently has over 1.25 lakh women members and more than 5 lakh female students, and the numbers continue to rise as more women step into the profession.

CA. S. Rajesh, Central Council Member and Honorary Member of the Coimbatore Branch, addressed the gathering and noted the rising number of rural girl students opting for the CA course. He called this a significant social transformation and predicted that women CAs would soon occupy top positions in government, industry, and practice.

The event was organized by the Women Empowerment Committee of the Coimbatore Branch of ICAI. Acknowledging the organizing team, special appreciation was extended to CA. P.N. Lakshmi, Treasurer of the Branch and Chairperson of the Women Empowerment Committee, for her dedicated efforts in curating and executing the program seamlessly.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by CA. M. Thangavel, Secretary of the Coimbatore Branch.