The highest ever 188 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : In a sudden surge, Coimbatore district reported 188 Covid-19 cases raising the total to 1,480 and one death taking the total death to 10 so far.

Of the 1,480 positive cases till date, 338 were discharged and 1,131 undergoing treatment, including home treatment, a State Medical Bulletin said.

A 73-year old woman, with Type 2 diabetes and hypothyroidism was admitted to the ESI hospital on June 30 and tested positive. However without responding to treatment, she died yesterday, it said.

While Erode reported 28 new cases, taking the total to 451 of which 191 were discharged and with seven deaths 248 are under treatment, with seven deaths.

Nilgiris reported 38 cases, including three imported ones. The tally went to 259 till date and after discharging 107, 150 are under treatment.

In Salem, the total active cases till date shot up to 1,645 with 58 new cases today, After discharging 1,024, 993 are under treatment, with nine deaths.

IN Tirupur, 13 cases were reported taking the tally to 319 so far after four deaths and 185 discharge, 130 are undergoing treatment, the bulletin said.