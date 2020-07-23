  • Download mobile app
23 Jul 2020, Edition - 1836, Thursday
Coimbatore

The highest ever 238 cases in the district, six deaths

Covai Post Network

July 23, 2020

Coimbatore : The district today witnessed a spike of 238 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest recorded ever so far, taking the tally of active cases to 2,777 and reorded six deaths .

Of the total 1,479 were discharged and 1,270 under treatment in various hospitals and home treatments.

The death in the district so far went up to 28, State Medical Bulletin said..

Erode reported 20 cases, raising the total to 539, even as 396 were discharged and 135 under treatment with eight deaths.

Salem district had 47 fresh cases taking the total to 2,609, While, 1,876 were discharged, 715 are under treatment, 20 deaths reported.

With 33 new cases, the tally went up to 600 of which 300 were discharged and 296 under treatment and the number of deaths was four .

