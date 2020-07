Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The total number of Covid-19 infections now stands at 513 , in the Nilgiris district with 27 being added on Monday.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J. Innocent Divya, of the new infections, 12 in various parts of Ooty and its surroundings ,were linked to a person who had just returned from Madurai.