The “Track Day” event, attended by over 200 Yamaha enthusiasts, Was held at the Coimbatore Kari Motor Speedway.

Coimbatore, 28th April 2025: India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd. orchestrated a distinctive Track Day occasion for its customers at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on April 27th, 2025. This event, a pivotal component of the dynamic “The Call of The Blue” brand initiative, saw an enthusiastic turnout of over 200 dedicated Yamaha enthusiasts and over 300 Yamaha owners from Coimbatore and its vicinity, marking it a remarkable triumph.

The event brought together owners and enthusiasts of Yamaha’s R3, MT-03, R15, and MT-15 models, who were introduced to the fundamentals of track riding in a controlled environment. Participants underwent a detailed pre-ride briefing that covered essential track riding skills such as understanding racing lines, body positioning, lean angles, throttle control, and progressive braking — helping them ride more confidently and safely on the race circuit.

Celebrating the production of 1 million units of the R15 in India, participants also had the chance to take part in the ‘We R One Million’ Contest, offering them an opportunity to win a Yamaha R3, Yamaha R15, Yamaha Fascino and several other exciting prizes

Riders were also treated to an exclusive opportunity to test the Yamaha R3 and MT-03 on the track. Built for the track and engineered for pure motorcycling exhilaration, the R3 impressed with its razor-sharp agility and high-revving performance, while the MT-03, with its aggressive styling and torque-rich character, brought raw street power to the circuit. This hands-on experience allowed participants to fully explore the capabilities of Yamaha’s performance-driven machines on a racetrack in a safe, controlled setting.

Additionally, several engaging activities were seamlessly integrated, including showcases of Yamaha apparel and accessories, a dedicated photo-op zone amplifying the overall excitement for attendees. This event is part of Yamaha’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its global identity as an electrifying brand with deep-rooted racing heritage, while nurturing a strong sense of pride and community among its customers.

Through the “The Call of the Blue Track Day Activity”, Yamaha aims to engage with a wider audience across India and promote its updated 2025 line-up of exciting, stylish and sporty two-wheelers