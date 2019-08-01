  • Download mobile app
01 Aug 2019, Edition - 1479, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Supreme Court to transfer all Unnao incident related cases to New Delhi from Lucknow
  • Pakistan economy so dire Imran Khan wants to cut roti, naan prices
  • PM Modi to address annual UN General Assembly session on Sept 28
  • Highly gratified by cooperation from ‘great friend’ India on Iran: US
Travel

Coimbatore

Theft in textile mill owner’s house: Lookout for servant

Covai Post Network

August 1, 2019

Coimbatore Police are on the lookout for miscreants, including a servant in the house of a textile mill owner in the city, who made away with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 2.07 crore and Rs 17 lakh in cash,from a secret locker.

Mill owner, Shailesh Ethiraj, along with his wife, on return from Bengaluru late last night noticed the room where the secret locker was kept broken open with the valuables missing, police said Thursday.

After inquiry with other workers present in the house, Ethiraj came to know that one worker Prakash Kumar from Jharkhand, who was working there for the last five years, was missing, they said.

Based on a complaint, police rushed to the spot, along with fingerprint experts early Thursday. Since there was no CCTV on the house premises, police are monitoring the CCTV footage in the nearby areas, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿