Theft in textile mill owner’s house: Lookout for servant

Coimbatore Police are on the lookout for miscreants, including a servant in the house of a textile mill owner in the city, who made away with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 2.07 crore and Rs 17 lakh in cash,from a secret locker.

Mill owner, Shailesh Ethiraj, along with his wife, on return from Bengaluru late last night noticed the room where the secret locker was kept broken open with the valuables missing, police said Thursday.

After inquiry with other workers present in the house, Ethiraj came to know that one worker Prakash Kumar from Jharkhand, who was working there for the last five years, was missing, they said.

Based on a complaint, police rushed to the spot, along with fingerprint experts early Thursday. Since there was no CCTV on the house premises, police are monitoring the CCTV footage in the nearby areas, they said.