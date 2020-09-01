There is no problem in alliance in Tamil Nadu: BJP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Denying that there was any problem in the alliance in Tamil Nadu, BJP State president, L Murugan said that even if his party fight the elections alone, at least 60 MLAs will represent BJP in the assembly after the polls.

“Theree is no no confusion or problem in the alliance (with AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu. However, the ministers should stop talking and

criticising the alliance,”Murugan told reporters here.

BJP is gaining strength in Tamil Nadu and steps are being taken to further strengthen the party, as youths have started supporting it, and the party is gearing up for the assembly polls, he said.

To a question on registering cases against BJP leaders, including himself for gathering public, Murugan quipped then cases should be registered against ministers, MPs and MLAs.

On entry of Tamil film Super Star, Rajanikanth to politics, he said that being a nationalist and spiritualist, his entry into politics will give more importance in the elections.

To another question on the seizure of properties belonging to V K Sasikala, Murugan said that law was taking its own course. there was no political vendetta.

Earlier, Murugan, along with party vice-president, Vanathi Srinivasan and General Secretary, G K Selvakumar, paid floral tributes to the.portrait of former President, Pranab Mukherjee at the district party office here.