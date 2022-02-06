Thiyagaraja Aradhana: Isha Samskriti students pay homage to Swami Thiyagaraja

Covai Post Network

Isha Samskriti students sang the famous Pancha Ratna Kirtanas and paid homage to Swami Thiyagaraja at the ongoing Thiyagaraja Aradhana at the Sri Gothandramar Temple in Ram Nagar, Coimbatore, today. On the third day of the event that began on 4th and will conclude on 8th, 21 Samskriti students enthralled the audience with a rich musical tribute to Swami Thiyagaraja.

Commenting on the passionate rendering by the students, renowned writer Shri. Marabin Maidan Muthiah said, “Thiyagaraja Swami worshiped the Lord by singing his kirtanas. Isha Samskriti students today dedicated those wonderful kirtanas. They sing Carnatic music very well and are also good at singing Thevaram. Samskriti students have learnt not only music but also dance and martial arts. They excel in the art of traditional yoga and meditation.”

The samskriti students commenced their tribute with Sitapati in Kamas raga followed by Manivarna in Varali raga. They concluded with the famous Pancha Ratna Kirtanas. Their tribute received accolades from the large audience of music enthusiasts at the event.