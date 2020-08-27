Three arrested for making country bombs to hunt wild animals in Coimbatore dst

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three persons were arrested Thursday in Mettupalayam, some 40 KMs from here on charges of making country bombs to hunt animals that enter the agricultural lands.

Forest department have intensified the search for the persons, who are manufacturing such bombs, following the death of a cow, after a similar bomb exploded in its mouth a few days ago.

Investigation led to the arrest of three persons–Gunasekaran, Srikanth and Krishnan, after registering cases under Wildlife Conservation act, the department sources said.

The bombs, in the size of coconut, were specially made from the gunpowder taken from crackers used for the festivals.

Search is on for the kingpin behind the crime, they said.