Three bodies found on railway track at two different places in the city

September 24, 2018
Coimbatore : Three bodies, one partially charred, were recovered from the railway track in and around the city in the last eight hours from past midnight yesterday.
On information that a charred body was lying on the track at Peelamedu, police rushed and sent it for postmortem.
Police are investigating whether this was a case of suicide or murder, they said.
Similarly, police recovered the body of a 70-year old man lying on the track near Ganapathy bridge in the city past midnight yesterday.
Even as they were investigating the matter, information about a body lying at the same spot reached around 7 am today.
The bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem.
Identification of all corpses are yet to be ascertained, they said.