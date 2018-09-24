Three bodies found on railway track at two different places in the city

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three bodies, one partially charred, were recovered from the railway track in and around the city in the last eight hours from past midnight yesterday.

On information that a charred body was lying on the track at Peelamedu, police rushed and sent it for postmortem.

Police are investigating whether this was a case of suicide or murder, they said.

Similarly, police recovered the body of a 70-year old man lying on the track near Ganapathy bridge in the city past midnight yesterday.

Even as they were investigating the matter, information about a body lying at the same spot reached around 7 am today.

The bodies were recovered and sent for postmortem.

Identification of all corpses are yet to be ascertained, they said.