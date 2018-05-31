  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
01 Jun 2018, Edition - 1053, Friday

Travel

Coimbatore

Three-day CPI meeting in Coimbatore from June 11

Covai Post Network

May 31, 2018

Coimbatore: The three-day state executive and council meeting of CPI beginning here from June 11 will take stock of political situation in the aftermath of the Karnataka Assembly elections and also the violence and firing in Tuticorin which claimed 13 lives.

CPI national general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and national secretary D Raja will be participating in the deliberations at the executive meeting on the first day and the council one on the remaining days.

The meeting, to be attended by 130 delegates, will discuss the political strategy and mainly the situation after the Tuticorin violence over the Sterlite plant. It will also elect two deputy secretaries and the treasurer.

