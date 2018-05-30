  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
01 Jun 2018, Edition - 1053, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Four people died and 26 got injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down a hill near Theog
  • Services from Janakpuri West to Noida/Vaishali are running normally
  • Vijay Mallya resigns as director of Force India F1, to continue as Principal and shareholder
  • Singed by fuel price hike, farmers take voluntary ‘holiday’, nationwide 10 days strike, threaten to disrupt supplies
Travel

Coimbatore

Elephants kill man on Noyyal banks

Covai Post Network

May 30, 2018

Coimbatore : A man in his mid-30s was found dead on the banks of the Noyyal on the outskirts today, reportedly attacked by two elephants.

ALSO READ : Vaping is equally dangerous, don’t go by marketing gimmicks!

Yet to be identified, the man appeared to be mentally deranged and had been moving in the area for the last few days, police said. Forest officials rushed to the spot and found footprints of two elephants, found moving near Karuypparayan Temple at Narasipuram. They attacked him fatally.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿