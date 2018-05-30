Elephants kill man on Noyyal banks

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A man in his mid-30s was found dead on the banks of the Noyyal on the outskirts today, reportedly attacked by two elephants.

Yet to be identified, the man appeared to be mentally deranged and had been moving in the area for the last few days, police said. Forest officials rushed to the spot and found footprints of two elephants, found moving near Karuypparayan Temple at Narasipuram. They attacked him fatally.