Three-day Western Ghats meet in Coimbatore from November 30

Coimbatore : In the backdrop of destructive rain and resultant floods in Kerala and Kodagu in Karnataka, an international conference on the ecology of Western Ghats, beginning here from November 30. It is expected to discuss steps to protect and preserve the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The programme will mainly focus on the issue of saving Western Ghats from degradation and destruction, bringing all stakeholders on a single platform, the Save Western Ghats Movement, the organisers said.

The conference will deliberate in detail on the reports of Madhav Gadgil Commission and Kasthurirangan Commission on the basis of reports that forest cover in the ghats had reduced to 10 per cent from the stipulated 66.

It was also decided to invite the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat and efforts being taken to invite Central Ministers concerned to attend the concluding session.

The recent floods helped in creating awareness among the people on the need to protect and preserve the Western Ghats, it said.

About 700 delegates, including environmental activists, researchers and scholars, wildlife activists, photographers, students and farmers are expected to attend the conference.