Three drown near Gudalur

Udhagamandalam: Vadamulai near Gudalur was plunged in sorrow on Tuesday,following the death of three persons in a well.

According to local sources,a woman identified as Ruby (22),a resident of the area had allegedly fallen into an old well reported to be about 100 feet deep .

In a bid to save the woman,her brother Thamizhazhagan (24) and Uncle Murali (26) had plunged into the well.

All the three had drowned.

On being informed police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot.

The circumstances under which the tragedy took place,is under investigation.