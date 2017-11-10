  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • GST: 60,000 crore loss for Centre and 30,000 crore for States
  • Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxals arrested in Bijapur’s Basaguda
  • Kerala High Court instructs DGP to arrest and produce Kerala Water Authority MD before it on 15th November

Coimbatore

Three held for elephant poaching near Gudalur

Covai Post Network

November 10, 2017

Three persons were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in killing of an elephant and poaching it tusks at Nadugani near Gudalur on Friday.

Based on information from the villagers, forest department officials carried out search and nabbed Dharmalingam, Manoharan and Mani near Cherampadi on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border and taken to the department office for questioning.

Preliminary inquiry revealed the involvement of another three persons in the incident, department sources said.

The officials are carrying out search for the trio, who could have taken the tusks for selling them in Kerala.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
27°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿