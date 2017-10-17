Three held for youth’s murder

Three persons were taken into custody in connection with the murder of 20-year old youth near Thudiyalur on the outskirts. Police found the body of Srinivasan, a painter, lying at Anjugam Junction Road with multiple cuts on the face, neck and abdomen.
Investigation revealed that two persons, driver Cutting Kumar alias Jeenath Kumar (30) and Surya Prakash (27), had approached Srinivasan seeking to know the residence of one Crime Vicky, with whom they had a quarrel.
The duo is said to have taken Srinivasan on a motorcycle, he refused to provide details. Another person Senthilkumar (30) joined the team at nearby Nallampalayam. The three got agitated over Srinivasan’s refusal to provide details and stabbed him to death, police said.
The accused are being interrogated and the body is at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post mortem.
