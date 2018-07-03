  • Download mobile app

Travel

Coimbatore

Three women workers die, 36 hurt in road mishap near Mettupatti

Covai Post Network

July 3, 2018

Coimbatore: Three women died and 36 suffered injuries when their vehicle toppled after one of the front tyres burst near Mettupatti on Dharapuram-Ottanchatram National Highway on Monday morning.

The deceased Pappathy (50), Revathy (37) and Parvathy (38) and the injured, were workers at a spinning mill. They were hired daily and transported to their workplace from home by contractors in Puliampatti, Kodangipatti and a few other villages in Dindigul.

The police rushed to the spot and began rescue operations and regulate traffic. Ambulances were despatched from different destinations.

Pappathy and Parvathy died on the spot. Revathy, who was taken to Palani Government Hospital along with a few other injured, died soon after.

The injured were taken to various hospitals, including the Dharapuram Government Hospital. The condition of two of the injured was critical and were shifted to Coimbatore hospital.

Dharapuram police registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the van driver.

