  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
04 Aug 2018, Edition - 1117, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Four-year-old girl raped by juvenile in Uttar Pradesh
  • Security breach is being reported at former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah’s residence
  • 121 accused, 18 arrests, 0 convictions: Delhi Police’s crackdown on cases of alleged corrupt cops
  • Indira Banerjee is only the 8th woman judge in Supreme Court’s 68 years
  • BJP MPs’ wives enter poll mode at special workshop
Travel

Coimbatore

Three youths killed, seven hurt in road mishap near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

August 4, 2018

Coimbatore : Three persons were killed and seven injured in a multiple collision involving two cars and a two-wheeler on Coimbatore-Palakkad Road on the outskirts today.

Engineering student Goutham (22) was going in his car along with four friends to play cricket.

The car turned sideways when brake was applied suddenly to avoid a two-wheeler at Kulathur area. The driver of another car proceeding to Palakkad was caught unawares and rammed the the other car from behind, killing three persons, including Goutham, on the spot, police said.

Meanwhile, seven persons in both the cars and the two-wheeler rider were seriously injured and admitted to a nearby private hospital, they added.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿