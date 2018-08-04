Three youths killed, seven hurt in road mishap near Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Three persons were killed and seven injured in a multiple collision involving two cars and a two-wheeler on Coimbatore-Palakkad Road on the outskirts today.

Engineering student Goutham (22) was going in his car along with four friends to play cricket.

The car turned sideways when brake was applied suddenly to avoid a two-wheeler at Kulathur area. The driver of another car proceeding to Palakkad was caught unawares and rammed the the other car from behind, killing three persons, including Goutham, on the spot, police said.

Meanwhile, seven persons in both the cars and the two-wheeler rider were seriously injured and admitted to a nearby private hospital, they added.