Thudiyalur murder accused remanded till April 15

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The accused in the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year old girl was remanded for 15 days by Mahila Court here in the early hours of Monday.

The 34-year old Santoshkumar was arrested last night, nearly after six days of the incident, and taken to the Government hospital for DNA test, police said.

In order to avoid public outrage, the accused was then was taken to the house of Mahila Court Judge, Sridevi in the early hours, who remanded him till April 15.

Police are considering to take Santosh, who is now now lodged in the Central jail, to custody for further interrogation.