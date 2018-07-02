  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
03 Jul 2018, Edition - 1085, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Police files FIR against Congress I-T cell member Chirag Patnaik
  • SC on lynching: Top court warns states, says ‘such incidents must not recur’
  • The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader in the INX Media case
  • 6 injured and 2 currently in ICU, NDRF team rescues 2 from debris #MumbaiBridgeCollapse
  • Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will fly to Pyongyang to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his team
  • PM Narendra Modi said when BJP government came to power, the state of the economy was much worse than expected
  • Road over bridge collapses in Mumbai’s Andheri west, railway line affected
Travel

Coimbatore

TiE Coimbatore bags global award

Covai Post Network

July 2, 2018

Coimbatore : TiE Coimbatore, part of TiE global to promote entrepreneurs to next levels and help startup eco system, has bagged the most improved chapter award at Prague.

The award with a citation was received by chapter president, G Karthikeyan and secretary Somasundaram at the annual conference held at Prague on June 30.

The criteria used for selection was the growth in quality programmes, support to the startup eco system, member engagement, impact to society, enablement of entrepreneurial growth and number of members.

“Recognition by the TiE global is the testimony to the team work, focus for entrepreneurial eco system and constant startup support provided by TiE Coimbatore. It’s a fillip to fuel the energy of our team and happy to note the visibility of TiE Coimbatore in global entrepreneurial arena,” Karthikeyan said.

TiE Coimbatore was started during 2010 while TiE global has been in existence from 1993 with origin in the US and has about 12,000 members across the globe.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿