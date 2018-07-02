TiE Coimbatore bags global award

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : TiE Coimbatore, part of TiE global to promote entrepreneurs to next levels and help startup eco system, has bagged the most improved chapter award at Prague.

The award with a citation was received by chapter president, G Karthikeyan and secretary Somasundaram at the annual conference held at Prague on June 30.

The criteria used for selection was the growth in quality programmes, support to the startup eco system, member engagement, impact to society, enablement of entrepreneurial growth and number of members.

“Recognition by the TiE global is the testimony to the team work, focus for entrepreneurial eco system and constant startup support provided by TiE Coimbatore. It’s a fillip to fuel the energy of our team and happy to note the visibility of TiE Coimbatore in global entrepreneurial arena,” Karthikeyan said.

TiE Coimbatore was started during 2010 while TiE global has been in existence from 1993 with origin in the US and has about 12,000 members across the globe.