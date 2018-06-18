  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
  • Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
  • Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
  • Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
  • Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
  • Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
  • BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
Travel

Coimbatore

Tirupur exporters hail CM’s announcement on global textile fair in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 18, 2018

Coimbatore: Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) today welcomed the announcement of Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy of organising an international textile fair in the city this year.

The Chief Minister’s announcement in the Assembly regarding the fair was welcome since it aimed to encourage development of the textile Industry in Tamil Nadu.

The Government would extend financial support of Rs 2 crore for this event, TEA president Raja M Shanmugha said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu being a major player in entire value chains of the textile industry, the fair would largely help promotion of Industry, including exports, he said.

The industry in the State contributed about Rs 45,000 crore annually towards exports and the industry would get all opportunity to showcase quality products and penetrate into new markets.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿