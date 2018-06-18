Tirupur exporters hail CM’s announcement on global textile fair in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) today welcomed the announcement of Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy of organising an international textile fair in the city this year.

The Chief Minister’s announcement in the Assembly regarding the fair was welcome since it aimed to encourage development of the textile Industry in Tamil Nadu.

The Government would extend financial support of Rs 2 crore for this event, TEA president Raja M Shanmugha said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu being a major player in entire value chains of the textile industry, the fair would largely help promotion of Industry, including exports, he said.

The industry in the State contributed about Rs 45,000 crore annually towards exports and the industry would get all opportunity to showcase quality products and penetrate into new markets.