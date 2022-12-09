Tirupur fashion sellers to participate in Flipkart’s End Of Season Sale ~To bring in latest and widest selection of Fashion and lifestyle products for millions of customers

Covai Post Network

Tirupur : Over the years, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has built an ecosystem which connects local sellers from across the country to millions of customers while helping them address their evolving needs. Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the key states that has an expansive seller network. of over 1400+ fashion sellers.

With a nuanced understanding of India’s fashion needs, contemporary trends and ecosystem of international and homegrown brands, Flipkart has generated large scale employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu and provided sellers a democratic platform to scale beyond the geographical boundaries and build a loyal customer base across India. This festive season which is concluding with the upcoming End of Season sale, more than 1400 fashion sellers from Tamil Nadu will be participating from across the categories including footwear, apparel and accessories.

When it comes to empowering sellers to build national brands, Flipkart has played a key role in several Tirupur-based success stories. Sellers have reported growth in clothing categories such as women’s ethic wear at 47% and men’s formal wear at 64% in the past year itself. Some of these brands include Tripr, and Fashionete World which hail from farthest corners of Tamil Nadu like Dindigul.

Madhusudanan, Tripr & Blive, a popular mens and kids clothing seller in TamilNadu said, “During the pandemic, it was difficult for sellers across the country to continue work, however it also. gave us an opportunity to explore e-commerce. We partnered with Flipkart and expanded our reach to every corner of the nation. This year we looked forward to celebrating the festive season and it has given us year-long sales growth opportunities. Our brand Tripr witnessed 100 percent year-on-year growth while another brand Blive has witnessed a multi fold growth. We are now looking at concluding this year with the upcoming end of season sale event in December 2022.”

Commenting on the business growth witnessed in Tamil Nadu Abhishek Maloo, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are committed to contributing to the economic growth of Tamil Nadu by connecting its sellers to our pan-India customer base enabling them to build national brands, and creating a customized and inclusive experience through technology. We will continue maintaining a focused approach for value fashion and strive to create a positive impact for all our stakeholders including sellers, brands and customers.”

As India’s fashion capital, Flipkart has established itself as the ultimate destination for all things fashion, serving a gamut of customers with an expansive collection of branded, affordable, luxury and trendy apparel, footwear and accessories.

Flipkart is hosting its December edition of End of Season sale from from 7th Dec-12 Dec 2022

Bringing a selection of Winter apparel, Women’s wear, children clothing, lifestyle accessories and beauty across 20,000 pin codes for millions of customers.