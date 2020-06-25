TN CM asks bus passengers to be safe by wearing face masks

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a surprise move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K Palanisamy Thursday entered a Ukkadam-bound bus in the City Bus Stand and asked the passengers to be safe by wearing masks and maintaining self-distance to combat Coronavirus infection.

Palanisamy, here to review various development projects and also Covid-19 situation, visited the bus stand made an inspection there, along with Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani.

He interacted with some women passengers and suddenly entered a bus and advised the passengers to wear masks to beat the Coronavirus infection.

The chief minister also visited nearby some petty shops and checked a face mask being sold there and inquired about the business and asked

them to wear face masks.

Earlier, talking to reporters, Palanisamy said that so far 36,905 persons had undergone Covid-19 tests in the district and 292 were tested positive and 112 undergoing treatment.

Stating that with 10 testing centres, 2,000 persons are undergoing test daily, he said that the strict measures taken by the Government and district administration the spread of disease was under total control here.

The chief minister, who reviewed the Avanashi-Athikdavu Water scheme, said that the project will be completed by December this year, even as the farmers in the district had put forward some demands.

In consultation with the Kerala Government, the Anamalayar-Nallaru water project under PAP scheme will be implemented, he said.

Palanisamy also detailed about various ongoing projects like flyovers, smart city projects and said that Coimbatore district is getting more attention and projects than his home district Salem.