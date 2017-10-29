TN could have got NEET exemption if AIADMK exerted pressure during President polls

Tamil Nadu could have got exemption from NEET if the AIADMK exerted pressure on the BJP during the elections to the posts of President and Vice President, DMK Working presidenty, M K Stalin said today.

Despite passing resolution in the State assembly seeking exemption for NEET, the Centre was not bothered about the issue, Stalin said.

If the 50 AIADMK MPs had exerted pressure on the BJP during the President elections, Tamil Nadu could have probably got the exemption, he said, while speaking at the Statewide competition for Students organised by the party youth wing in nearby Mettupalayam.

However, the ruling party was only interested in protecting their Government, neglecting the future of the Students, as they were not sure of continuing of the Govenrment, he alleged.

Reminding the strength and power of students during the anti-Hindi agitation, which contributed DMK to come to power in 1967, Stalin said that the issue of Jallikattu was a success because of the “Marina Agitation” by the students.

He asked the students to think about the political and economical situation of the country, which was also facing problems and he reiterated that only participation of the students only can change these situation.

Stalin exhorted the student community to come forward and fight for the cause and to protect Tamil fraternity and the language.

He also recalled various schemes brought by DMK government under Chief Ministership of M Karunanidhi for the benefit of students, like free education and universal education and now situation has changed and students are finding it difficult to get into Medical colleges, which led to the suicide of a medical aspirant Anitha of Ariyalur.