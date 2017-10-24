TN Electricity Consumers Association office-bearers elected

S.R. Rabindar of Chennai has been elected President of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association (TECA).
S.V. Devarajan (Coimbatore) and K Sathiavan of Madurai were elected Vice-Presidents at a meeting of TECA Board of Directors recently.N. Pradeep and Dr. C.B. Senthilkumar (both Coimbatore) were elected as Secretary and Treasurer respectively.
Small, Medium and Large scale Industries throughout the State have become members of TECA, which at present has more than 600 members, Pradeep said in a release on Tuesday.
