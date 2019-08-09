TN hire goods owners flay exhibitions by ‘outsiders’

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Tamil Nadu Hire Goods Owners Association (THGOA) has objected to private exhibitors from other States conducting exhibitions in the State with free entry to the public.

In a resolution passed at the one-day counselling and discussion organised here as part of protecting their livelihood, the association claimed it conducted exhibitions every year in Chennai, Coimbatore and other parts of the State involving its members and restricting entry.

But now the private exhibitors from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi were planning to conduct exhibitions across Tamil Nadu and make it free for the public, which would spoil the business system and affect thousands involved in this business in the State.

Nearly, 1,000 members registered their strong protest against private exhibitors from other states, THGOA president Parameshwaran said..

The 20-year-old THGOA with 2,000 members consists of decorators, shed developers, light and sound distributors and marriage arrangement organisers from different districts of Tamil Nadu, he said