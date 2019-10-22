  • Download mobile app
22 Oct 2019, Edition - 1561, Tuesday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Supreme Court grants bail to P Chidambaram INX Media corruption case
  • PM Narendra Modi greets home minister Amit Shah on his 55th birthday
  • Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan. This time along the Balakot sector targeting innocent civilians.
Travel

Coimbatore

TN tourism cleanliness campaign at Adiyogi, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

October 22, 2019

Coimbatore : As part of Swachch Bharat Mission, Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has brought its cleanliness awareness campaign to Adiyogi, an ‘Incredible India’ destination, on the city outskirts.

The department has been organizing awareness campaigns at iconic spots like temples and historic places across Tamil Nadu.

Isha Yoga Center’s Adiyogi, recognized by the Guinness World Records asthe “Largest Bust Sculpture” in the world, was the chosen spot for the campaign yesterday, a release from the Center said.

Packaging the awareness drive in a culturally acceptable format, the campaign included traditional and folk dance performances by Kalai Nila Garmiya Kalai Kulu as well as street theatre performances.

The cultural shows promoted the theme of clean tourist destinations.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿