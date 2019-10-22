TN tourism cleanliness campaign at Adiyogi, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of Swachch Bharat Mission, Tamil Nadu Tourism Department has brought its cleanliness awareness campaign to Adiyogi, an ‘Incredible India’ destination, on the city outskirts.

The department has been organizing awareness campaigns at iconic spots like temples and historic places across Tamil Nadu.

Isha Yoga Center’s Adiyogi, recognized by the Guinness World Records asthe “Largest Bust Sculpture” in the world, was the chosen spot for the campaign yesterday, a release from the Center said.

Packaging the awareness drive in a culturally acceptable format, the campaign included traditional and folk dance performances by Kalai Nila Garmiya Kalai Kulu as well as street theatre performances.

The cultural shows promoted the theme of clean tourist destinations.