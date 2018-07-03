04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
- JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
- 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
- Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
- Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
- Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
- Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
- Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
- The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
TNAU inks pact with EDII
Covai Post Network
July 3, 2018
COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Entrepreneurship Development Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, to establish, enhance and strengthen academic, intellectual and practicing collaboration between them,This will be achieved through targeted initiatives in promoting entrepreneurship related activities in Agriculture and Agro-based industries, a TNAU release said.
The broad goals of this collaboration are to promote entrepreneurial skills in the domain of agriculture and its allied technologies towards Agro-based products and services, it said.
This will aid in upgrading the status of farmers, students and research scholars through training and mentoring entrepreneurship in building technology enabled enterprises, the release added.