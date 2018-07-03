TNAU inks pact with EDII

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Entrepreneurship Development Innovation Institute (EDII), Chennai, to establish, enhance and strengthen academic, intellectual and practicing collaboration between them,This will be achieved through targeted initiatives in promoting entrepreneurship related activities in Agriculture and Agro-based industries, a TNAU release said.

The broad goals of this collaboration are to promote entrepreneurial skills in the domain of agriculture and its allied technologies towards Agro-based products and services, it said.

This will aid in upgrading the status of farmers, students and research scholars through training and mentoring entrepreneurship in building technology enabled enterprises, the release added.