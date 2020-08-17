TNAU ODL Diploma Programmes Admissions call

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The admission process for the courses through Open Distance Learning mode has started for the academic year 2020-2021 in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University here.

The Directorate of Open Distance Learning is offering various PG Diploma in Agriculture, Horticulture, Diploma in Agri-Inputs, Newly introduced Diploma programmes in Farm Technology, Horticultural Technologies, Herbal Science, Farm Machineries and its Maintenance, Quality control and warehousing and Certificate courses in Organic farming, Sericulture, Mushroom Production, Medicinal plants Dr. M. Anandan, Director said in a release today.

The application can be downloaded from www.tnau.ac.in and pay the application fee online for the same, he said.