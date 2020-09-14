  • Download mobile app
14 Sep 2020
TNAU to conduct EXIM training for graduates

Covai Post Network

September 14, 2020

Coimbatore : Directorate of Agribusiness Development, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be conducting a 5 day Agricultural Export and Import training from October five for the benefit of final year students, graduates and youth of Tamil Nadu.

The training will focus on Agricultural Export and Import procedures, marketing, sourcing and all other major areas of Agricultural Export and Import.

The training will be at Directorate of Agribusiness Development, TNAU.

The cost per participant is Rs.11,800 (Rs.10,000 + rs.1,800 GST).

Since only 20 seats are available, those interested can register by email: [email protected] and [email protected]

