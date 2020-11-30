  • Download mobile app
30 Nov 2020
TNAU UG Admission Special Reservation Counseling 2020

Covai Post Network

November 30, 2020

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Undergraduate Admission 2020 for the special reservation counseling started on 30.11.2020.

Offline counseling was conducted for Ex –Servicemen and differently abled persons for 14 seats and 67 seats respectively as reported by Dr. M. Kalyanasundaram, the Dean and Chairman Admissions 2020.

Twelve seats were filled by opting Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering degree programs in 14 Constituent Colleges by the
candidates.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Registrar, Dean (Horticulture), Dean (Agrl. Engineering), Dean (Students Welfare), Director (ODL) and Controller of Examination participated and graced the occasion.

E. ElakkiyaThendral, Mr. G. Thomsaon and Ms. S. Lokavarshini were the toppers among 12 candidates and they have opted the Agricultural College and Research Institute, Coimbatore, Horticultural College and Research Institute, Coimbatore and Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai respectively and received the seat allotment letter from the Registrar, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.

