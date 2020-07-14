Tourist drivers seek financial assistance, waiver of road tax, loan EMIs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group of drivers attached to CITU-backed All India Tourist Drivers Association today sought cancellation of road

tax, and relief measures, as the entire industry was in doldrums following the pandemic for the last four months.

In their petition to Regional Transport Officer here, they said that with the ban on tourist places, hotels and shops, the drivers belonging to travel industry were facing lot of hardship.

In view of this, regional transport department and Tamil Nadu government should provide financial assistance as relief to eke their livelihood.

The drivers also sought to waive the road tax, along with the loans and interests taken for buying the vehicles.

Since there was restriction on vehicle movement, the government should simplify the process of E-passes.