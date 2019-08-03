  • Download mobile app
03 Aug 2019, Edition - 1481, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Congress’s provisional chief may have at least a year’s term
  • Maintain calm, avoid rumours: J&K governor to netas
  • Two day training of BJP MPs begins.
  • Troop deployment in J&K based on internal security situation: Home ministry
  • BSP sells tickets to highest bidder, says party MLA in Rajasthan assembly
  • UAPA Bill not be sent to Select Committee. Motion to send UAPA Bill to Select Committee turned down.
  • Supreme Court to transfer all Unnao incident related cases to New Delhi from Lucknow
  • Pakistan economy so dire Imran Khan wants to cut roti, naan prices
  • PM Modi to address annual UN General Assembly session on Sept 28
  • Highly gratified by cooperation from ‘great friend’ India on Iran: US
Travel

Coimbatore

Tourist from Kerala dies, two hurt as car falls into gorge

Covai Post Network

August 3, 2019

Ooty : A tourist from Kerala died on the spot and two of his friends sustained injuries when their car fell into a gorge near Gudalur, some 80 km from here in the early hours of today.

Syed Mohammed, Dipu and Sameer were coming to this tourist town from Nilambur in Kerala, when the car lost control and fell into the gorge around 3.30 am, resulting in the death of Syed Mohammed on the spot,police said.

Villagers managed to rescue the two and send them to the hospital in Sultan Bathery in Kerala, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿