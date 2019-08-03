Tourist from Kerala dies, two hurt as car falls into gorge

Covai Post Network

Ooty : A tourist from Kerala died on the spot and two of his friends sustained injuries when their car fell into a gorge near Gudalur, some 80 km from here in the early hours of today.

Syed Mohammed, Dipu and Sameer were coming to this tourist town from Nilambur in Kerala, when the car lost control and fell into the gorge around 3.30 am, resulting in the death of Syed Mohammed on the spot,police said.

Villagers managed to rescue the two and send them to the hospital in Sultan Bathery in Kerala, they said.