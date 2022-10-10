TRADITION TO TREND UNDER ONE ROOF AT INDIA ITME 2022 !!!

Covai Post Network

India ITME Society, the non-profit apex industry body from India organized “Press Conference” at Coimbatore, 10th October 2022 to promote the 11th edition of India ITME which is to be held in India Exposition Mart Limited, Greater Noida, U.P, from 8th – 13th December 2022.

Mr. S. Harishankar Chairman, India ITME Society gladly shared the anticipation with which Indian Textile industry awaited the opportunity to connect in person with suppliers and explore competitive sourcing to meet with surging export demand as well as domestic demand especially for technical textile and non-woven products. India ITME 2022 is expected to be a spectacular event showcasing hi-tech textile machinery, innovative technologies and services for textile industry and is specially designed to be the “gateway event” to the huge market opportunity presented in India and overseas.

India ITME 2022 is the 1st Mega Exhibition for the Textile & Textile Engineering Industry post the pandemic. This highly anticipated event is India ITME 2022 is being held for the first time in Northern India at a world class venue IEML Greater Noida, a well-designed Exhibition Venue in the National Capital Region and one of the largest in India spread across 235,000 sq mtrs area. Visiting & participating at India ITME 2022 is perfect opportunity to combine business with travel, experience & explore Northern India, enjoying the lovely cold weather in December.

India ITME 2022 is the most important, prestigious and acclaimed event showcasing Textile Engineering & textile technology from across the globe and serving whole of Southeast Asia. India ITME event has received acknowledgement and support from Ministry of Textiles – Govt of India, Department of Heavy Industries – Govt of India, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises – Govt of India, Make in India – Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade – Govt of India EEPC as B2B Partner & National Small Industries Corporation This is one business event where export promotion councils, trade promotion departments, Research Institutes representing 22 chapters of Textile segment come together to interact, explore and expand business network. India ITME is the single platform where all stalwarts of textile industries come together along with financial institutions, policy makers and government officials, making it the best & ideal forum for catapulting Textile business efficient & competent globally.

This year, the exhibition is expanded to include end to end solution for Fibre to end products & complete Sourcing Solutions and latest technology.

India ITME 2022 is promoted internationally to attract visitors from across all corners of the globe. During the recently concluded International Road Shows in Uzbekistan & Kenya, India ITME Society signed MOUs with Uzbekistan International Business Development Association & Kenya Chamber of Commerce & Industry. This shall mark a beginning of a stronger Bilateral trade & Investment activities in Textile Sector along with building new opportunities for growth between India & CIS Countries and African Countries.

India ITME Society has invested significantly over the past several years to bolster its capabilities in helping the Textile industry clients in their B2B transformation initiatives and now has already started working on buyers sellers meet and technology workshops and seminars useful for the future growth of the Textile Industry.

The six-day event is packed up with activities as given below for every strata of visitors whether businessmen, technocrat, students, officials, overseas participants.

• EEPC RBSM – The strategically matched B2B meetings / RBSM by EEPC resulting in the highest amount of conversions is one of the highlight of India ITME 2022. International Business Delegations from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Poland, Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Indonesia,

Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Bhutan, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and many more countries primarily to assess their business prospects shall visit India ITME 2022.

Visitors were invited to register to engage in B2B meetings with the foreign delegates to expand their business.

• Conference Session & Knowledge Seminars –

India ITME 2022 ensures optimum experience & value addition for its exhibitors and visitors with the interactive & focused sessions on enthralling topics by renowned Speakers & Industry stalwarts on practical topics which is the need of the hour. It is the best opportunity to acquire new knowledge from experts engaged in ground-breaking work in the textile & textile engineering industry vertical.

Eminent speakers from reputed Institutes RWTH Aachen University, Germany, WTiN, United Kingdom, VJTI Mumbai, DKTE Mumbai shall add enhanced experience at this Mega Event making it a one stop Event for the Textile Sector.

 Circular Economy in the Indian Context will be presented by Mr. Thomas Gries, RWTH Aachen University, Germany, Mr. Uday Gill, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Indorama Ventures Limited, Indonesia, Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Co-Founder and JMD, WAZIR Advisors, Mr. Justin Kühn, Aachen University, Germany, Mr. Gurudas Aras, India consultant to the ITA group

 Innovate: Smart Manufacturing Conference by WTiN, UK

 Technical Symposium on of ‘Reduce-Reuse-Recycle:State of the Art’ in Textile Sector by VJTI

 Composites for the Energy Sector in India by Mr. PKC Bose, Global Sustainability Advocate, Dr.-Ing. Mohit Raina, Managing Director, Raina Industries Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Kumar Jois, Scientist, RWTH Aachen University (ITA), Germany, Prof Asim Tewari, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Dr. Rajalakshmi Natarajan, Former Senior Scientist and Head, Centre for Fuel Cell Technology, ARCI, IIT Madras, Ms. Gözdem Dittel, RWTH Aachen University, Germany

 Customised Joining Technologies for Technical Textiles by Mr. Philip Huber, RWTH Aachen University, Germany, Dr.-Ing. Yves Simon Gloy, RWTH Aachen University, Germany, Mr. Antonio Braz dos Santos Costa, General Manager at CITEVE – Portuguese Technological Centre for Textile and Clothing Industries, Portugal.

India ITME 2022 strives to assimilate & disseminate more knowledge & power for industry through the futuristic Technology topics at the Conference Sessions and planned B2B meetings with visiting foreign delegates + business visitors.

• India ITME Technical & Engineering Awards

India ITME Society strongly believes that education is the foundation to built up growth & prosperity not only for business but also for next generation entrepreneur. The society over the years has initiated several constructive programs to recognize & motivate young researchers and their mentors.

Concurrent to the Exhibition, India ITME Society looks to recognize and felicitate talent & leadership in the following categories:

• Award for Overall Best Performer in Engineering Industry presented in 8 Specific categories (Ginning | Spinning| Weaving & weaving preparatory |Processing & Finishing | Garmenting | Printing | Accessories for Textiles | Technical Textiles)

• Award for Best for Research Excellence

• Textile Innovative Technology for Pollution Control

• Women Leadership Award in Textile & Textile Engineering

• CEO Summit – This will be a key platform during India ITME 2022 to bring together decision makers & top leaders of the Industry for discussion interaction in order to spearhead the Textile Industry towards technology driven collaborative growth. India ITME is the single platform where all stalwarts of textile industries come together along with financial institutions, policy makers and government officials, making it the best & ideal forum for connecting with India & South East Asia business.

India today is home to World’s 2nd largest textile Industry and ITME 2022 hosted in India brings maximum market opportunities to interact with the biggest & the best of the machinery manufacturers in the Industry. This business event is not to be missed if you are serious about advancement in Textile business.

India ITME 2022 is expected to host more than 1100 exhibitors from Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States of America & Uzbekistan apart from India in 22 Chapters with over 1,50,000 visitors over the 6 days period. This is a once in 4 year opportunity to view 1100+ live machineries from across the world on display from 22 chapters & meet Agents, Dealers, Government Officials on one platform making India ITME 2022 the apex B2B event in the textile & textile Engineering Industry in the whole of South East Asian region.

India ITME Society has been serving the industry for more than 43 years based on transparent, authentic and genuine parameters, a philosophy deeply imbibed in its values. Today, ITME Society has evolved into a global phenomenon embracing internationalism and reaching out to emerging economics to do business with India. India ITME Society plays a crucial role in encouraging education and knowledge dissemination Keeping this tradition going, Students & Faculty can register for free & visit to avail experience of this Mega Exhibition live.

India ITME 2022 event has successfully made a strong position amongst India’s regional Textile hubs Bhiwandi, Ichalkaranji, Faridabad, Vapi, Umargaon, Panipat, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Madurai, Silvassa, Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra & more as Key Sourcing platform for Textile business.

Since Technical textile units are pre-dominantly situated in and around Coimbatore, Mr. S. Hari Shankar, Chairman, India ITME Society, formally extended an invitation to India ITME 2022 in December to “Explore the Soul of Textiles”