Traditional Chants mark 21st anniversary of Dhyanalinga Consecration Day

Coimbatore : A unique offering of devotional music and multi-faith chants marked the 21st anniversary of the consecration of Dhyanalinga, the largest mercury-based Linga in the world, at Isha Yoga Centre, today.

Brahmacharis and the people who are in the yoga centre made offerings of traditional multi faith chants to mark this occasion.

The day began with the chanting of Aum Namah Shivaya by Brahmacharis at 6 a.m. and ended with Nadha Aradhana, a sound-based offering at 6:10 p.m, a Isha release said.

Dhyanalinga was consecrated by Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on this day in 1999, after three years of an intense process of Prana Pratishtha, a rare form of consecration with life energies.

At 13 feet 9 inches, Dhyanalinga is the largest Linga in the world and all the seven energy centers (chakras) have been raised to their highest peak and locked making the Linga a powerful live presence that induces a meditative aura in anyone who enters its precincts.

Dhyanalinga does not ascribe to any particular faith or belief system nor does it require any ritual, prayer, or worship. It is open to people of all

faiths and is housed inside a large dome built from nearly 300,000 bricks and herbal

additives without the use of cement, steel or glass.

Though, thousands of people visit the Dhyanalinga on Consecration Day it was closed to the public due to the Coronavirus pandemic.