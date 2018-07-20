Traffic flow redesign mooted in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Citizens Voice Club (CVC) petitioned Commissioner of Police K Periaiah to redesign traffic routes to reduce congestion across the city. The CVC suggested alternative ways to cut down the traffic in the city.

A statement from Citizens Voice Club said the centre circle diameter of Avinashi Road Flyover should be shrunk to accommodate circuiting three to four vehicles concurrently, so that the vehicles can cross over quickly. This would ultimately be helpful to commuters in peak hours as well as during rainy days.

Indiscriminate, haphazard and permanent parking of vehicles on a substantial portion of the public road all over the city was a major problem for frequent traffic blockade, congestion and at times stampedes. Encroachments on footpaths all over the city by the shop keepers and street vendors force pedestrians to walk on the road, running the risk of getting hit by speeding vehicles, at times even fatally,said CVC president C M Jayaraman.

In places like Mettupalayam Road – up to G N Mills many vehicles like tempos, lorries, mini-doors and autos were permanently parked obstructing free flow of traffic. Car parking contractors near Saibaba Colony were collecting parking fees even when vehicles are parked on the road, said M Arunachalam of the club.

They also enclosed the flyover modification drawing given by senior architect and club member R P Ramakrishnan.