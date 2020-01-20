Trains partially Cancelled, regulated

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Due to engineering works over Virappandi–Salem Section, following changes have been made in train services originating/passing through Salem division from January 22 to March 31.

Partial Cancellation of Train services

Train no:66602 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU will be partially cancelled between Erode-Salem from on these days.

Train no: 66603 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU will be partially cancelled between Salem – Erode.

Regulation of Train services

Train no: 13352 Alleppey – Dhanbad express will be regulated for 15 minutes at Magudanchavadi on these days, except Sundays, a release said.

Similarly, due to engineering works over Tiruppur – Vanjipalayam Section, the following changes has been made in train services originating/passing through Salem division from tomorrow to February 10

Regulation of Train services

Train no: 66603 Salem – Coimbatore already Partially cancelled between Salem to Erode, This train service will be late start from Erode by 45 minutes on these days.

Train No. 66607 Coimbatore to Palakkad Town Passenger will be rescheduled to leave Coimbatore by 70 minutes

Train No. 22815 Bilaspur – Ernakulam Superfast will be regulated for 45 minutes between Erode to Tiruppur on every Tuesday between these days

Train No. 56713 Tiruchchirappalli to Palakkad Town Passenger will be regulated for 25 minutes between Erode to Tiruppur

Train No. 22619 Bilaspur to Tirunelveli Superfast express will be regulated for 70 minutes between Erode to Tiruppur on every Wednesday between these days

Train No. 12970 Jaipur to Coimbatore superfast express will be regulated for 40 minutes at Erode to Tiruppur on every Thursday between these days.